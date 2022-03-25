France 'stepping up' work to prevent escalation of war in Ukraine: Macron

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in port city Mariupol
Ukraine crisis: Zelensky warns of World War III, if talks with Russia fails
Ukraine says Russian troops seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
Sitting at G20 summit with Putin is a 'step too far': Scott Morrison
Macron says efforts to safeguard Ukraine's nuclear facilities underway
-
Ruling out any military involvement in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (local time) said that France has decided to "step up" work to prevent escalation of the war, according to a media report.
Macron's remarks came during a press conference after a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.
"We have decided to step up the work to prevent escalation and organize ourselves in case it happens. We are acting on the need to continue adapting our posture to the new strategic circumstances caused by the war in Ukraine and its consequences," CNN quoted Macron as saying as he highlighted the participation of 3,200 French military personnel in NATO exercises.
However, ruling out any direct military participation, Macron reiterated that France will not be "co-belligerent" in the war.
"We continue to stand by the side of the Ukrainian people with military, economic and humanitarian support. Our determination has led us to adopt with unity an unprecedented series of sanctions," the media outlet quoted him as saying.
Further describing a unified response by NATO allies and the European Union (EU) to isolate Russia, Macron said, "Russia has taken a historic responsibility by starting this war. Our strategy is to do everything to stop any escalation and stop as quickly as possible this conflict through our support to Ukraine, our sanctions and the discussions that continue between a few of us and [Russian] President Putin to find the ways and means to a negotiated solution."
Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU