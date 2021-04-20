Australia, New Zealand open travel bubble, start quarantine-free flights

-
ALSO READ
NZ vs AUS playing 11: Santner ruled out of 3rd T20I, Milne joins as cover
New Zealand, Cook Islands announce quarantine-free two-way travel bubble
New Zealand suspends entry of travellers from India as Covid-19 cases surge
Cannabis referendum: Votes confirm New Zealand won't legalise marijuana
India tour of Australia 2020-21: IND vs AUS 1st ODI toss result, playing 11
-
Australia and New Zealand on Monday started their first quarantine-free flights since the pandemic began, after they successfully halted Covid-19 transmissions from spreading through their nations.
The flights reflect “a world-leading arrangement that opens up travel while aiming to keep Covid-19 out of the community,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern said in a joint statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU