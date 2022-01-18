Australia reports record high Covid-19 deaths; hospitals under stress

-
ALSO READ
Explained: Why was Novak Djokovic not let into Australia?
Would like to see a day-night game being played at MCG: Brendon Julian
Ashes, 3rd Test: Australia 61/1 at stumps, trail by 124 runs on Day 1
James Bond needs a salary raise: His restaurant bills aren't keeping up
Tennis: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic spends religious day in detention
-
Australia reported a record high of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, and its second-largest state declared an emergency in hospitals to cope with surging patient admissions and a staffing shortage due to the coronavirus.
The 74 deaths occurred in its three most populous states. New South Wales reported 36, Victoria reported 22 and Queensland 16. The previous daily record was 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Sept. 4, 2020.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said there were signs that New South Wales' infection rate was peaking and Victoria was near a plateau.
The New South Wales government has ruled out a return to lockdown to counter the highly contagious omicron variant. In October, Sydney ended a 108-day lockdown because the population of Australia's most populous city was largely vaccinated.
Another lockdown would have substantial consequences for men and women right across the state in terms of being able to provide food on the table for their family, state Premier Domonic Perrottet told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Victoria declared an emergency for hospitals in its state capital, Melbourne, and several regional hospitals from midday Wednesday because of staff shortages and a surge in patient admissions. About 5,000 staff are absent because they are either infected or close contacts.
We've reached a point in our healthcare system where it's juggling extreme workforce shortages alongside a vast number of patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization, alongside that an extraordinary workforce that are absolutely exhausted, Acting Health Minister James Merlino said.
A emergency declaration means additional capability and capacity need to be mobilized to receive an influx of patients. Some hospital staff may be recalled from leave and more services will be deferred. Physiotherapists and medical students will be asked to take on nursing duties.
It is the first time the emergency has been activated in multiple hospitals across the state.
More than 2,700 people have died with COVID-19 in Australia, which has a population of 26 million.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU