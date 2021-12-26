Ashes, 3rd Test: Australia 61/1 at stumps, trail by 124 runs on Day 1

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Would like to see a day-night game being played at MCG: Brendon Julian
A quick rundown on the Ashes ahead of Australia vs England 3rd test
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Ashes, 3rd Test: Boland named in Australia playing XI, Cummins returns
-
Australia were 61/1 at stumps, trailing by 124 runs against England on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, here on Sunday.
Marcus Harris (20 off 51) and Nathan Lyon (0 off 5) were unbeaten at the crease at the end of play on Day 1.
Australia bowled out England for 185 in their first innings and their openers Harris and David Warner had a watchful start. Veteran seamer James Anderson dismissed in-form Warner (38) in the 15th over of the innings.
From there on, Harris and Lyon didn't allow England bowlers to pick any other wicket, returning back unbeaten to the pavilion.
After defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, England trail the best-of-five series 2-0 and now face an uphill task to keep this Ashes alive.
Brief scores: England 1st innings 185 in 65.1 overs (Joe Root 50, Jonny Bairstow 35; Pat Cummins 3/36, Nathan Lyon 3/36) lead Australia 1st innings 61/1 (David Warner 38, Marcus Harris 20 not out; James Anderson 1/14) by 124 runs.
--IANS
avn/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor