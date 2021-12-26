Ashes, 3rd Test: Australia 61/1 at stumps, trail by 124 runs on Day 1

Australia were 61/1 at stumps, trailing by 124 runs against England on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, here on Sunday.

Marcus Harris (20 off 51) and Nathan Lyon (0 off 5) were unbeaten at the crease at the end of play on Day 1.

Australia bowled out England for 185 in their first innings and their openers Harris and David Warner had a watchful start. Veteran seamer James Anderson dismissed in-form Warner (38) in the 15th over of the innings.

From there on, Harris and Lyon didn't allow England bowlers to pick any other wicket, returning back unbeaten to the pavilion.

After defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, England trail the best-of-five series 2-0 and now face an uphill task to keep this Ashes alive.

Brief scores: England 1st innings 185 in 65.1 overs ( 50, Jonny Bairstow 35; 3/36, Nathan Lyon 3/36) lead Australia 1st innings 61/1 (David Warner 38, Marcus Harris 20 not out; James Anderson 1/14) by 124 runs.

