Australian regulator to probe Amazon.com, eBay and other online markets

-
ALSO READ
Shinsegae Group's E-Mart acquires 80.01% of shares in eBay Korea
Pak-American legal expert Lina Khan becomes US Federal Trade Commissioner
The 'Next Rafa': Nadal's heir apparent is 17 and playing in Australian Open
Google hit with European Union antitrust probe on ad-tech dominance
Walmart's Flipkart, Amazon challenge India court order on antitrust probe
-
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian antitrust regulator on Thursday kicked off an inquiry into the local units of Amazon.com Inc, eBay Inc and other online markets to ensure fairness in a sector where sales have soared through the coronavirus pandemic.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which previously slapped the world's toughest content licencing rules on internet giants Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, called for industry submissions.
"Online marketplaces are an important and growing segment of the economy so it is important that we understand how online marketplaces operate and whether they are working effectively for consumers and businesses," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement. "We want to be sure that the rules that apply to traditional retail are also complied with in the online context."
The ACCC inquiry will take submissions until mid-August with a final report due in March 2022. Local representatives of Amazon and eBay were not immediately available for comment.
The ACCC will examine the relationships between large online markets and third-party sellers and shoppers, including competition impacts and handling of data, complaints and reviews.
Amazon has not reached the market dominance in Australia since launching in 2017 that it experiences elsewhere, but still doubled sales in calendar 2020, the ACCC said.
Overall, Australian online purchases jumped 57% in 2020 for a record $50.5 billion spend amid a series of coronavirus lockdowns, the regulator added.
The ACCC said it had received wide-ranging complaints, including the "quality of goods sold on marketplaces, the timeliness of payment remittance to sellers, how goods are put on display on marketplaces, and the level of support provided by marketplaces to consumers when disputes arise".
The ACCC has been conducting a series of investigations in recent months as part of a broader Digital Platform Services Inquiry.
($1 = 1.3609 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; editing by Jane Wardell)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU