Shinsegae Group's E-Mart acquires 80.01% of shares in eBay Korea

-
ALSO READ
SoftBank-backed Coupang raises $4.6 billion in US IPO
Amazon, eBay make recommendations to govt for foreign trade policy
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail second-fastest growing retailer in world
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to be ready for confrontation with US
UK competition watchdog voices concern over $9.2 billion eBay-Adevinta deal
-
Shinsegae Group's E-Mart officially acquired about 80 per cent of share in eBay Korea, which operates G market and Auction, on the 30th.
E-Mart announced that it has signed a stock trading contract to acquire 80.01 per cent stake in eBay Korea through a subsidiary company, Emerald SPV. Emerald SPV will invest 3.44 trillion KRW.
Emerald SPV is a special purpose company (SPC) established by E-Mart on the 18th to acquire shares in eBay Korea. Shin Dong-woo, head of E-Mart's strategic planning division, is the CEO.
E-Mart previously announced on the 24th that it plans to sign a 'SPA (Share Purchase Agreement)' contract with eBay USA headquarters to acquire eBay Korea.
Through the agreement, E-Mart unveiled a contract clause that said, 'Emerald SPV has a call option for 19.99 per cent of the remaining stake in eBay Korea that seller will hold for a certain period after the acquisition date.' Call option is a 'right to buy'. It means that E-Mart has opened a way to acquire 100 per cent stake in eBay Korea.
However, the price and timing of acquisition have not been confirmed yet. The detailed conditions will be confirmed on the date of the acquisition for 80.01 per cent stake or before.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU