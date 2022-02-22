Australian shares slide as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

-
ALSO READ
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Russia's Ukraine invasion could begin next week, says US
Russia-Ukraine tensions: India says in touch with all concerned parties
Putin says recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions needs to be considered
How will the Russia-Ukraine crisis, US Fed affect rupee?
-
Australian shares fell on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and the West grew after Moscow recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, while supermarket chain Coles Group jumped after beating estimates for first-half profit.
The S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1% to 7,150.8 by 2350 GMT after closing 0.2% higher in the previous session. Trading was thin due to a U.S. holiday on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the Russian Army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, upping the ante in a crisis that could unleash a major war.
Australian technology stocks slid 3.4% to lead the drop among blue chips and were on track for a fourth straight session of losses.
Block Inc's Australian shares hit a record low, falling as much as 6.2%, and the stock was the top drag on the sub-index. Xero Ltd fell 2.9%. Financials fell 1.6%, posting their biggest intraday drop since early February, with all the so-called "Big Four" banks in negative territory.
Nanosonics, which manufactures and distributes ultrasound probe disinfectors, was the biggest loser on the benchmark after its flagged a hit to second-half revenue due to its revised sales model in North America. Shares of Coles Group hit a six-week high as the country's second-largest supermarket chain reported better-than-expected first-half profit.
Among other gainers, energy stocks advanced 0.7% as oil prices rose overnight. Sector majors Santos and Woodside Petroleum added 2.3% and 2.3%, respectively. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% to 12,135.65 points by 2350 GMT. ($1 = 1.3914 Australian dollars)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU