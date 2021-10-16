Bangladesh communal violence: 6 idols vandalised in Munshiganj temple

The perpetrators of communal violence in on Saturday vandalised six idols of the Daniapara Maha Shoshan Kali Mandir at Rashunia union in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj.

As per The Daily Star, the vandalism was carried out between 3 am and 4 am, confirmed Md Rashedul Islam, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sirajdikhan Circle).

"The temple had no security and only the idols were vandalised," he said.

"The main entrance lock was found broken and the tin shed was also cut and all the idols in the temple have been vandalised," said Shuvrata Dev Nath Vanu, General Secretary of the Daniapara Mahasmashan Kali Mandir Committee, reported The Daily Star.

"We are preparing to file a complaint with the police," he said.

"Such an incident had never happened before in the temple," added Shuvrata.

On Wednesday, communal violence broke out in several places in after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties.

On Friday, one man named Jatan Kumar Saha was killed and 17 were injured in an attack in Begumganj Upazila of Bangladesh's Noakhali district.

Also, a mob attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district on Friday and according to the community, one of its members was killed.

