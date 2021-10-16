Bangladesh communal violence: 6 idols vandalised in Munshiganj temple

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden signs bill to address hate crimes against Asian-Americans
US House passes anti-Asian hate crimes bill to counter rise in incidents
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
Self-publishing is the only way for 97% of authors: CEO of Notion Press
-
The perpetrators of communal violence in Bangladesh on Saturday vandalised six idols of the Daniapara Maha Shoshan Kali Mandir at Rashunia union in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj.
As per The Daily Star, the vandalism was carried out between 3 am and 4 am, confirmed Md Rashedul Islam, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sirajdikhan Circle).
"The temple had no security and only the idols were vandalised," he said.
"The main entrance lock was found broken and the tin shed was also cut and all the idols in the temple have been vandalised," said Shuvrata Dev Nath Vanu, General Secretary of the Daniapara Mahasmashan Kali Mandir Committee, reported The Daily Star.
"We are preparing to file a complaint with the police," he said.
"Such an incident had never happened before in the temple," added Shuvrata.
On Wednesday, communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.
Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties.
On Friday, one man named Jatan Kumar Saha was killed and 17 others were injured in an attack in Begumganj Upazila of Bangladesh's Noakhali district.
Also, a mob attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district on Friday and according to the community, one of its members was killed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU