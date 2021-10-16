Biden admin, US companies welcomed economic reforms by India: Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds virtual meeting with China's VP
Yellen to host India US Economic and Financial Partnership meeting
Yellen, Sitharaman discuss shared interest in 'robust' minimum tax
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agenda bogs down with key posts unfilled
Ensuring vaccines for all must for economic recovery: Sitharaman tells G-20
-
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here said the Biden Administration and leaders from the corporate sector in the US have welcomed recent economic reforms introduced by her government.
"The reforms that we've undertaken, particularly the steps taken for the withdrawal of the retrospective tax has been mentioned by the United States Administration as a very positive step," she said.
"The businesses with whom we have been interacting have also welcomed that decision," Sitharaman told reporters here at the conclusion of the Washington DC-leg of her US trip.
From here, she will go to New York for an interactive session with the business community before flying back home.
She started her week-long trip from Boston.
"Many of them (businesses) thought it was bold and even though it took some time to come. We have also explained that they were legal compulsions before which we had to wait because some of the litigations which were going on had to come to a logical conclusion," she said.
"We waited and the moment the logical conclusions were reached, we went to Parliament in withdrawing that. That's been overall very positively welcomed," she said.
Responding to a question on a trade deal with the US, the finance minister said her focus was on investment incentivising agreement for which there is time till December.
"We have spoken about it. The two countries would like to carry on the negotiation and conclude at the earliest," she said.
"But on the larger issue of the trade itself, is something which commerce (ministry) is working together with the (American) counterpart. So, I have not engaged in depth into that," she said.
No stranger to India-US relationship, as she played a key role in this during her previous stints as the commerce and defense minister, this was Sitharaman's first trip to the US after the COVID-19 pandemic hit both the countries.
In addition to participating in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank here, her visit highlighted India's economic recovery and her government's commitment to long-term reforms.
On the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank discussions, Sitharaman had more than 25 bilateral meetings, the most significant of those was the India-US Economic and Financial Partnership.
That meeting was co-chaired by the finance minister and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
The discussions touched on key areas of economic recovery from the pandemic to macro economic outlook; cooperation on global economic matters; climate finance support to infrastructure funding and combating of financing of terrorism.
She had a series of meetings with business leaders both in Boston and Washington DC.
A dinner in her honour hosted by India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, at India House, was attended by top US officials, including Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry, World Bank President David Malpass, USAID Administrator Samantha Power and Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy.
These engagements provided an opportunity to highlight structural reforms which the government has brought during the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU