Bank of America 2Q profit more than doubles to $9.22 bn, tops forecast

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
Banking Reset 2.0: Tectonic changes are underway in Indian banking
BS Technology Round Table: Covid-19 pandemic sends digital payments soaring
-
Bank of America 2Q profit more than doubles, tops forecast Bank of America Corp. said Wednesday that second-quarter net income more than doubled to USD9.22 billion from USD3.53 billion a year ago.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of USD1.03 per share for the quarter ended June 30, up from 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.
The nation's second-largest bank posted revenue of USD22.62 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was USD21.47 billion, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected USD21.77 billion. Year-ago revenue was USD22.33 billion.
Bank of America shares have increased 32per cent since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has risen 16per cent. The stock has climbed 65per cent in the last 12 months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU