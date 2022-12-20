JUST IN
Egypt's Suez Canal registers record revenue of $7.9 billion in 2022
Nepal considers China's offer of building cross-border railways under BRI
Bank of England unveils its first banknotes featuring King Charles III
Chinese business confidence falls to lowest in almost a decade on Covid-19
South Asian migrant workers wary of life after FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Indicators suggest Pak's economic situation would worsen in future: Report
IMF approves $3-bn loan to Egypt amid high inflation, forex funds shortage
Quadrilateral agreement inked on Black Sea submarine electric cable
Will IMF loans to Pakistan continue after fuel prices are slashed?
Russia to invest $69 mn in quantum communication network in 2023-24: Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Egypt's Suez Canal registers record revenue of $7.9 billion in 2022
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bank of Japan maintains key rates, widens range of long-term govt bonds

Bank of Japan has decided to adjust its yields on 10-year govt bonds in a policy move to address mounting costs connected to its long-standing monetary easing measures

Topics
Bank of Japan | monetary policy

IANS  |  Tokyo 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Tuesday decided to adjust its yields on 10-year government bonds in a policy move to address mounting costs connected to its long-standing monetary easing measures.

The BOJ said its yields on the bonds would be adjusted from a range of plus and minus 0.25 per cent to a range of plus and minus 0.5 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The central bank also said it had opted to maintain its yield target, adding that it will substantially raise the amount of bonds it purchases.

The BOJ said, however, in contrast to European and U.S central banks, it will continue to set short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 per cent and guide 10-year yields to around zero per cent as regards its yield curve control program.

Economists here said the BOJ's move was a surprise tweak to its ultra-loose monetary easing policy, rather than an overhaul of its massive stimulus program, but was anticipated to be unrolled next year.

In its statement on the matter, the bank said its decision was made to "improve market functioning and encourage a smoother formation of the entire yield curve, while maintaining accommodative financial conditions".

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bank of Japan

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 16:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.