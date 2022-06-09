Beijing reports zero local Covid-19 infections, public transport to resume

-
Beijing reported no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases during the first 15 hours of Wednesday, according to local authorities.
The capital city added seven locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, Pang Xinghuo, Deputy Head of the Beijing Municipal Disease Prevention and Control Center, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
The cases were found in three districts of Beijing, with three in Changping, two in Fengtai and two in Haidian, he said, adding that all the new cases were among those quarantined for observation, Xinhua news agency reported.
The city has reported no new infections from community transmission for five consecutive days, said Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government.
Fengtai district has reported no new local infections from community screening for seven days, and the district will implement regular epidemic control measures from Thursday, said Bo Lan, Deputy Head of Fengtai district.
Public transportation will resume normal operation. Except for those in communities under closed-off management, people in the district can go back to their workplaces, Bo added.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Beijing had reported 1,831 local Covid-19 infections since April 22, Pang said.
The city now has three medium-risk areas for Covid-19.
