Beijing schools to start holiday one day earlier due to Covid-19

All primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and secondary vocational schools in Beijing will start the May Day holiday one day ahead of schedule due to the Covid-19 epidemic, local authorities said.
Students will start the holiday on Friday as classes have been called off for one day over Covid-19, Li Yi, a spokesperson with the Municipal Education Commission, told a press briefing on Thursday.
At present, many schools have already switched to online classes, Li said.
All students and teachers need to show negative results of nucleic acid tests taken within 48 hours of returning to school, the official said, adding that the date for returning to school will depend on the epidemic situation, Xinhua news agency reported.
Beijing reported 53 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday, said Pang Xinghuo, Deputy Head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center. A total of 194 local infections have been logged in Beijing since April 22, added Pang.
During Wednesday, the city added three medium-risk areas for Covid-19.
The municipal disease prevention and control center called on local residents to stay put during the holiday and avoid unnecessary dinner parties and gatherings.
