HC Baglay reiterates India's continued commitment to support Sri Lanka

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu: Report
Sri Lankan President invites independent MPs to discuss economic crisis
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu
Former US ambassador pleads guilty to defrauding Sri Lankan government
EAM S Jaishankar begins five-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka
-
Indian High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay received a group of Parliamentarians and reiterated India's continued commitment to support the island nation.
"High Commissioner (HC) received a group of parliamentarians and reiterated India's continued commitment to support Sri Lanka. The Parliamentarians thanked the people of India for standing with people of Sri Lanka. They shared with HC their perspective on the current economic and political situation in Sri Lanka," India in Sri Lanka tweeted on Friday.
Earlier, the Indian High Commissioner of Sri Lanka met Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya and hailed his many achievements for the sport and Sri Lanka.
"High Commissioner met cricket legend @Sanath07 and hailed his many achievements for the sport and #SriLanka. The ace cricketer appreciated India's support in the form of essential supplies, including medicines," India in Sri Lanka wrote in a tweet.
Earlier this month, the former cricketer had lauded "big brother" India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending help to the island nation as it battles the worst economic crisis since independence.
Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst economic crises resulting in widespread protests against the Rajapaksa family leaders, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.
The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a fall in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as reckless economic policies, which have resulted in the country being unable to buy enough fuel, and people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, fuel, and gas.
The World Bank this week agreed to provide Sri Lanka with USD 600m in financial assistance to help meet payment requirements for essential imports."
The World Bank has agreed to provide USD 600 million in financial assistance to address the current economic crisis," the Sri Lankan president's media division had said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU