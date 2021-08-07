Berkshire Hathaway operating profit rises 21%, showing signs of recovery

Inc on Saturday reported improved quarterly operating results, as the conglomerate controlled by billionaire showed signs of recovery from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

Second-quarter operating profit rose 21% to $6.69 billion from $5.51 billion a year earlier.

Net income, including gains from common stock investments, rose 7% to $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, from $26.3 billion, or $16,314 per share, a year earlier.

Berkshire also said it repurchased about $6 billion of stock in the quarter, on top of approximately $31.3 billion of previously disclosed buybacks since the end of 2019.

