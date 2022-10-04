Best of BS Opinion: India's Ukraine destiny, U-turn in UK, and more

-
India joined China, Brazil and Gabon in choosing to abstain from a UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s illegal referendums in four regions of Ukraine and calling for an unconditional withdrawal of troops from that country.
It is unclear why India chose this path given its clearly stated preference for dialogue instead of war. India has also consistently maintained that the global order is based on the UN charter, international law and respect for territorial sovereignty. But Putin’s massive escalation of the hostilities and threat of deploying nuclear weapons demands that India crafts a nuanced and consistent position on Ukraine to align better with its western allies, the top edit argues here.
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 06:30 IST
