Best of BS Opinion: India's Ukraine destiny, U-turn in UK, and more
Best of BS Opinion: India's Ukraine destiny, U-turn in UK, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

BS Opinion

Kanika Datta 

India joined China, Brazil and Gabon in choosing to abstain from a UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s illegal referendums in four regions of Ukraine and calling for an unconditional withdrawal of troops from that country.

It is unclear why India chose this path given its clearly stated preference for dialogue instead of war. India has also consistently maintained that the global order is based on the UN charter, international law and respect for territorial sovereignty. But Putin’s massive escalation of the hostilities and threat of deploying nuclear weapons demands that India crafts a nuanced and consistent position on Ukraine to align better with its western allies, the top edit argues here.

In other views

With UK Prime Minister Liz Truss forced to cancel the much criticised tax cut for high income brackets, the second edit explains why the room for fiscal fireworks is limited. Read it here

Neelkanth Mishra examines why India’s strong medium-term growth outlook may not suffice for foreign capital to flow. Read it here

Prosenjit Datta outlines the key limitations of the consumer price index, one of the most important tools of economic policy-making. Read it here

“58 per cent of [the telecom industry’s] revenue is reflected as government levies in a country where the tariffs are the lowest,"

Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 06:30 IST

