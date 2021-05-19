Biden administration reverses Trump changes to bank antidiscrimination law

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden inauguration LIVE: Biden signs 17 orders to undo Trump's legacy
Pompeo calls on Biden administration to confront China 'head-on' like Trump
Immigrants, activists worry Joe Biden won't end Donald Trump barriers
Covid-19 vaccine a miracle, approvals to come soon, says Donald Trump
'Border is closed': Biden administration pushes back amid mounting crisis
-
The Biden administration announced Tuesday it would repeal the changes made by the Trump administration to an important law made to stop banks from discriminating against racial minorities and the poor.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, one of the nation's bank regulators, said it plans to reconsider the regulations it wrote in 2020 governing a law known as the Community Reinvestment Act.
The Civil Rights Era law requires banks to document how well they are lending to the communities that surround their branches, in an effort to make sure that banks are not just lending to the wealthy or to white customers.
The OCC said it plans to start from scratch, and told banks to effectively ignore the 2020 changes while the agency rewrites the regulations.
Trump's Comptroller of the Currency, Joseph Otting, had made revising the Community Reinvestment Act a cornerstone of his tenure.
The law is widely respected by the industry and activists alike, but both sides have agreed for years that law was out of date. Many banks now operate entirely online, ATMs are ubiquitous, and it was increasingly more difficult to define what a community was in order to comply with the law.
But the changes the OCC made last year were considered too broad for many activists and for Congressional Democrats who oversee banks on the Senate Banking Committee and House Financial Services Committee.
For example, banks would have been given credit under the law for issuing credit cards and personal loans something banks were already doing, particularly the largest institutions.
The regulations would have also given banks credit, under certain circumstances, for loans they make to build or improve facilities such as sports stadiums and hospitals.
The argument from activists was that the changes would have made it easier for many banks to pass their CRA exams, and would disincentivise them from opening branches or approving mortgages in low income neighbourhoods.
CRA was, and still is, a civil rights bill, said Black Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-New York, last year at a Congressional committee to review Otting's changes. Your proposal would undermine that.
The changes proposed by Otting were so drastic that the other two bank regulators that have authority under the law, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, refused to sign on. This left banks wondering which regulator to follow when it came to compliance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU