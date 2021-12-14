Biden briefed on tornadoes in US that left 74 dead, to visit Kentucky

-
ALSO READ
Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through Kentucky, other US states
Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes: Official
Over 30 tornadoes rip through six US states, wreaking deadly havoc
Joe Biden declares state of emergency in Kentucky after hit by tornadoes
Over 80 feared dead as deadly tornaodes wreak havoc across 6 US states
-
US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) was briefed by top officials on the federal response to the tornadoes and storms that impacted multiple American states this weekend. The President on Wednesday will visit Kentucky where the most casualties were reported.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell, and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall informed Biden on the federal response to the tornadoes.
"Today, @POTUS received a briefing from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall on the Federal response to the tornadoes and storms that impacted multiple states this weekend," tweeted White House.
At least 100 people are feared dead following a weekend tornado outbreak across eight states. The Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at least 74 are known dead in his state, reported CNN.
There were at least 50 tornado reports from late Friday into Saturday in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
President Biden is scheduled to visit areas impacted by tornadoes in Kentucky on Wednesday but told reporters that his intention is to not be in the way.
"I haven't decided where I'm going yet. What I indicated to the governor when we talked about this two days ago was that I don't want to be in the way," Biden said during an update from the White House.
"There's a lot going on, and when the President shows up there's a long tail to follow of a lot of folks, and I just don't want to do anything other than be value-added. But I want you to know that this administration has made clear to every governor, whatever they need when they need it... make it known to me, and they will get it to them as rapidly, as rapidly as we can," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU