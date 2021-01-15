Biden promises aid to small business in Covid-19 'American rescue plan'

-
US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday said aid to small businesses, extended unemployment support and food assistance are some of the key elements of the American rescue plan to provide assistance to the economy that has been bearing the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Direct cash payments. Extended unemployment (support). Rent relief. Food assistance. Aid to small businesses. Keeping essential frontline workers on the job. Those are the key elements of my American Rescue Plan," Biden wrote in a tweet.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also backed Biden by quoting him in a tweet, that read: "'We will finish the job of getting a total of USD 2,000 in cash relief to people who need it the most. The USD 600 already appropriated is simply not enough.' --Your next president, @JoeBiden."
Harris in her previous tweet said there was 'no one' better prepared than Biden to lead the US as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic.
"There is no one better prepared than @JoeBiden to steer our nation through these times and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office," she wrote.
Biden on Thursday (local time) announced a USD 1.9 trillion plan to revive the country's economy and combat the coronavirus.
"We have no time to waste when it comes to getting this virus under control and building our economy back better," the incoming president said.
The Biden plan will ask Congress to approve up to USD 400 billion to combat the novel coronavirus so that it can establish community vaccination sites across the United States and boost testing and tracing, Sputnik quoted from a release issued by Biden's transition team.
