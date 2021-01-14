China demands United States lift Xinjiang cotton, tomato import ban

-
ALSO READ
Indian merchant ship stranded in China set to return home
China's export growth seen slowing in December; imports steady: poll
Chinese hackers luring Indian WhatsApp users into 'part-time' jobs
Chinese soldier held for crossing Line of Actual Control in Ladakh
Hong Kong's 'law and order' important for int'l businesses: Official
-
China on Thursday demanded Washington drop a ban on cotton and tomato imports from its Muslim northwest over complaints they are produced by forced labour, which a spokesman dismissed as the lie of the century.
The ban announced Wednesday adds to a flurry of sanctions imposed by the Trump administration against Chinese officials, companies and goods over human rights, security and other complaints.
Its commercial impact is unclear, but Beijing is sensitive to criticism about the Xinjiang region, where more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities have been confined in detention camps.
Beijing denies mistreating them and says it is trying to promote economic development and stamp out radicalism.
The so-called forced labour issue is a lie of the century fabricated out of thin air, said a foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian. He accused the United States of wanting to hurt Chinese companies and the countrys development.
We urge the U.S. side to respect facts, immediately withdraw its wrong decision and stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Xinjiang-related issues, Zhao said.
Zhao said Beijing would safeguard its interests and dignity but gave no indication of possible retaliation. The government has made similar statements following earlier U.S. sanctions but took no action.
Xinjiang is a major cotton supplier to clothing producers in China as well as Bangladesh, Vietnam and other countries. That makes the U.S. ban a potential challenge for retailers or clothing brands that will be required to ensure their products are free of Xinjiang cotton.
Zhao warned the ban would disrupt such global supply chains.
It is detrimental to the interests of enterprises and consumers of all countries, including the United States itself, he said.
Xinjiang also is a major supplier of tomato paste to foreign food brands, but its main markets are Europe and the Middle East.
The United States imported about $9 billion worth of cotton goods directly from China last year, according to the U.S. government.
Earlier, Washington imposed a ban in December on imports from a company that controls about one-third of Xinjiang cotton production. The government said it has stopped shipments worth about USD 2 million.
Canada and Britain also have announced plans to block imports of goods produced by forced labour.
The Trump administration has blocked imports from individual companies linked to forced labour in Xinjiang. It has imposed travel bans and other sanctions on Communist Party officials with prominent roles in the campaign.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU