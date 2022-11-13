Biden raises concerns over Chinese activities at Cambodian Ream Naval Base

US President on Saturday met Cambodia's prime minister and chair of the ASEAN regional bloc, Hun Sen and raised concerns regarding Chinese activities at the Cambodian Ream Naval Base, according to a press statement by the White House.

"The President raised concerns regarding the situation at Ream Naval Base and underscored the importance of full transparency about activities by the PRC (China's) military at Ream Naval Base," the statement reads.

US President, who met Cambodia's PM Sen in Phnom Penh, thanked Cambodia's PM for supporting Ukraine at the United Nations, and also discussed the crisis in army-ruled Myanmar,

"President Biden also expressed his appreciation for co-sponsoring resolutions at the United Nations to support Ukraine against Russia's brutal aggression," the statement reads.

He expressed appreciation for Cambodia's leadership of ASEAN during a challenging year.

"The leaders reflected on the success of the historic US-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington, DC and welcomed plans to establish a US-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at the annual U.S.- later that day," the statement reads.

"They also discussed the crisis in Burma and ASEAN's response, underscoring the community has an important role to play in promoting a return to democracy and stability in Burma, and supporting the ASEAN Five Point Consensus," the statement added.

Biden also called for releasing activists detained on politically motivated charges, including US-Cambodian dual citizen Seng Theory. President Biden reiterated the United States' commitment to the Cambodian people and their aspirations for a more prosperous, democratic, and independent country.

Before coming to Cambodia, the US president took a tour to Egypt to attend CoP27 where he apologises for the US pullout from Paris Climate Accord under Trump.

While addressing the United Nations COP27 summit, Biden said as quoted by CNN, "My friends, I came to the presidency determined to make ... transformational changes that are needed, that America needs to make and we have to do for the rest of the world, to overcome decades of opposition and obstacles of progress on this issue alone, to reestablish the United States as a trustworthy and committee global leader on climate. As I stand here before you, we've taken enormous strides to achieve that".

During his speech, Biden apologized for the US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord under former President Donald Trump.

"We immediately rejoined the Paris Agreement. We convened major climate summits and reestablished, I apologize we ever pulled out of the agreement," he said.

While addressing the conference, Biden said that the US will be meeting its emission targets by 2030.

"Today, finally, thanks to the actions we've taken, I can stand here as president of the United States of America and say with confidence: The United States of America will meet our emissions targets by 2030," Biden said as quoted by The Hill.

