JUST IN
Sri Lankan unions end strike after President Wickremesinghe offers talks
RBI, UAE central bank signs pact to enhance cooperation in various areas
Banks from 18 nations open 30 special vostro accounts for trade in rupee
British, German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia airspace
Justice Department, SEC to probe into collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
Russia wants to recover debris of US surveillance drone from Black Sea
Russian Prez Putin set to host Syrian leader Assad at the Kremlin
Turkey floods kill 10 people in earthquake-affected provinces: Official
EU closer to end trade dispute with US, moves on Green Deal funds
Gilgit-Baltistan force being used to attack police in Zaman Park: Pak govt
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Credit Suisse left in the lurch, sparks selloff across global markets
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Biden's close aide Garcetti set to be confirmed as US Ambassador to India

President Joe Biden's close aide Eric Garcetti is set to be confirmed as US Ambassador to India after the Senate voted on the cloture motion limiting debate on his nomination

Topics
US ambassador to India | Joe Biden | US India relations

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Eric Garcetti (Photo: Twitter)
Eric Garcetti (Photo: Twitter)

President Joe Biden's close aide Eric Garcetti is set to be confirmed as US Ambassador to India after the Senate on Wednesday voted on the cloture motion limiting debate on his nomination, reflecting that the ruling Democratic Party has enough votes for his selection for the top post.

The former Los Angeles mayor's nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by Biden.

A cloture motion is a procedural motion that limits further debate on the matter at hand. It allows the majority to defeat efforts by the minority to delay or obstruct proceedings on a matter by showing the matter has the support of a super-majority.

The cloture motion on his nomination was passed 52 to 42 votes.

Garcetti's nomination was not brought to the Senate floor for a vote during the last Congress as the ruling Democratic Party did not have enough support to get the 52-year-old close aide of Biden through.

Garcetti was not confirmed by the Senate in President Biden's first two years in office amid concerns by some lawmakers that the then-mayor had not adequately handled allegations against a former senior adviser of sexual assault and harassment.

President Biden renominated Garcetti to the same position in January this year.

Kenneth Juster, the last occupant of the ambassadorial residence of the US in New Delhi, stepped down in January 2021 after the change of government in America.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US ambassador to India

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 23:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.