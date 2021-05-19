Biden seeks to appoint 20 American corporate leaders to US-India CEO Forum

The Biden administration has started the process of appointing 20 American corporate leaders to the US section of the US-India CEO Forum.

Established in 2005, the US-India CEO Forum brings together leaders of the respective business communities of the two countries to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The forum has US and Indian public and private sector co-chairs, while the Secretary of Commerce and his Indian counterpart serve as the respective chair. Other senior US government officials may also participate in the forum.

The Trade Administration of the Department of Commerce on Tuesday invited applications from American CEOs to be part of this exclusive group.

The forum will allow the private sector to develop and provide recommendations to the two governments that reflect private sector views, needs, concerns, and suggestions about the creation of an environment in which their respective private sectors can partner, thrive, and enhance bilateral commercial ties to expand trade and economic links between the United States and India, according to an official statement.

It will work in tandem with, and provide input to, the government-to-government US-India Commercial Dialogue, the statement read.

The US section of the forum should include members who represent a diversity of business sectors and geographic locations, it said. To the extent possible, the US section should include members from small, medium, and large firms. The Secretary will consider the same criteria when appointing the US private sector co-chair, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)