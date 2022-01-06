Biden to address Trump's role in Jan 6 Capitol attacks: White House

President will speak about the responsibility that he believes former President Trump had in the January 6 attacks on Thursday (local time), marking the first anniversary of the deadly event, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

During a media briefing, Psaki was asked if the US President would address Trump's role in the riot. She responded, "yes."

"I would expect that President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw," Psaki as quoted by The Hill said.

"And he will forcibly push back on the lie spread by the former President in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters, as well as distract from his role and what happened," she added.

Biden and Vice President Harris will speak on Thursday morning at the Capitol, one year after Trump supporters stormed the building in an effort to halt the certification of Biden's 2020 victory.

On January 6, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election.

