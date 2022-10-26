JUST IN
'Big day,' say Indian Americans as Rishi Sunak becomes British PM
For the first time, women outnumber men in New Zealand's parliament
Biden congratulates UK PM Sunak; discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict with him
Moscow bans more EU figures from entering nation for anti-Russian actions
Progressive Democrats retract letter on Ukraine to Biden after uproar
Sunak speaks with Zelenskyy; Russia says 'no hopes' for better ties with UK
First Hindu PM a historic moment: UK envoy over Sunak's ascent to top post
'New dawn' for UK, 'Death of Democracy': British media welcomes new PM
New PM Rishi Sunak pledges to lead Britain out of economic crisis
Hopes for India-UK FTA talks impetus with new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Gold prices subdued as dollar ticks higher; investors eye Fed outlook
Business Standard

'Big day,' say Indian Americans as Rishi Sunak becomes British PM

Indian Americans celebrated the swearing-in of Indian origin Rishi Sunak as the United Kingdom's Prime Minister and said it was a big day for the overseas Indian community

Topics
Rishi Sunak | UK Prime Minister | Indian Americans

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street on the day of the Spring Statement, in London (Photo: Reuters)

Indian Americans on Tuesday celebrated the swearing-in of Indian origin Rishi Sunak as the United Kingdom's Prime Minister and said it was a big day for the overseas Indian community.

This was a big Diwali present for the diaspora. Rishi was already on the Indiaspora government leaders list and we welcome him and wish him well as he takes office! Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur and Indiaspora founder M R Rangaswami said.

It's a special Diwali this year as the UK has its first prime minister of Indian origin. Congratulations, Gita Gopinath, the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Dr Sampat Shivangi, who chairs the Mississippi State Board of Mental Health, hailed Sunak for scripting history. What a proud moment for an Indian to see Rishi occupying the highest seat of power just 75 years ago, Britons were the rulers of colonial India, he said.

Dr Shivangi said he has known Rishi and his family personally for several years as their relatives hail from Athani in Karnataka. Sudha Murthy's (Sunak's mother-in-law) father was my professor in my medical school, he recalled.

I look forward to a successful transformation of the UK economy in the coming days I wish Sunak that he brings glory and tremendous credibility to his nation, the Indian diaspora and to his ancestral land, he said.

Al Mason, a real estate businessman from New York lauded Sunak for being the first British prime minister of South Asian heritage, the first Hindu and the youngest to hold the post.

Canadian parliamentarian Chandra Arya in a statement congratulated Sunak on being the UK's first Hindu prime minister. May his achievement motivate a new generation of Canadians to get more actively involved in public service, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rishi Sunak

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 10:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.