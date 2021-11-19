Billionaire Elon Musk feels it's hard to get good sources of objective news

-
ALSO READ
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
Let foreign firms fetch hyperloop technology for India: Niti Aayog member
Tim Cook, Elon Musk among Time's 100 most influential people of 2021
-
Tech billionaire Elon Musk feels that it is becoming increasingly difficult to find good sources of objective news these days.
Musk shared his views on the micro-blogging site on Twitter and also asked for suggestions.
"It is hard to find good sources of relatively objective news these days. Any suggestions?" the SpaceX and Tesla CEO wrote.
In response, he was flooded with several suggestions.
"I will buy you a sub to @USATODAY. We have a Black Friday sale. DM your info," a reporter from the publication wrote.
While another user suggested Musk to open his own news network.
"Can you please start or buy a 'news' network that will actually give us some real journalism. I honestly have been looking for a few years for a real source of journalism and can't seem to find it anywhere," another user wrote.
Few users also started assuming that Musk might be planning to bring his own news network.
"Yeah, another billionaire backed mass media outlet. That's what's the world needs. Genius," a user wrote on Twitter.
"Ah yes, just what the world needs: another obscenely rich man with a media company," another user wrote.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU