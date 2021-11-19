Billionaire Elon Musk feels it's hard to get good sources of objective news

Tech billionaire feels that it is becoming increasingly difficult to find good sources of objective these days.

Musk shared his views on the micro-blogging site on Twitter and also asked for suggestions.

"It is hard to find good sources of relatively objective these days. Any suggestions?" the SpaceX and Tesla CEO wrote.

In response, he was flooded with several suggestions.

"I will buy you a sub to @USATODAY. We have a Black Friday sale. DM your info," a reporter from the publication wrote.

While another user suggested Musk to open his own network.

"Can you please start or buy a 'news' network that will actually give us some real journalism. I honestly have been looking for a few years for a real source of journalism and can't seem to find it anywhere," another user wrote.

Few users also started assuming that Musk might be planning to bring his own news network.

"Yeah, another billionaire backed mass media outlet. That's what's the world needs. Genius," a user wrote on Twitter.

"Ah yes, just what the world needs: another obscenely rich man with a media company," another user wrote.

--IANS

vc/ksk/

