Bitcoin drops below $40,000 as Biden-inspired optimism fades

-
ALSO READ
What exactly is cryptocurrency and how it works?
Cryptos 'may figure' on RBI central board meet agenda on December 17
Advertisers must put disclaimers for highly risky cryptos from Apr 1: ASCI
Crytocurrency tax: How will the Budget 2022 rules impact crypto investors?
Cryptos: Bitcoin, Ether dive as Russia's assault on Ukraine rocks markets
-
Bitcoin dropped back below $40,000, erasing almost all the gains sparked by optimism about US President Joe Biden’s executive order to put more focus on the crypto sector.
The largest cryptocurrency declined as much as 7.2 per cent to $38,894 on Thursday, falling for the first time in three days.
Most of the top cryptocurrencies were down at least slightly in the 24 hours to 4:15 p.m. Hong Kong time.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU