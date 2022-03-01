Blinken assures more sanctions against Russia, says Ukrainian FM

-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has assured to impose more sanctions against Russia and will provide weapons to Ukraine, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday (local time).
"In our call, @SecBlinken affirmed that the U.S. support for Ukraine remains unfaltering. I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia's assault, we need more sanctions and weapons. Secretary assured me of both. We coordinated further steps," Kuleba tweeted.
He also held talks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Russia's latest war crimes in Ukraine.
"Call with @JosepBorrellF on Russia's latest war crimes in Ukraine, including brutal indiscriminate shelling of civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv which led to multiple civilian casualties. HR/VP updated me on the EU's resolute steps to further elevate sanctions against Russia," Kuleba wrote in a tweet.
Taking to Twitter, Kuleba informed that he had a call with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister also held talks with Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis and Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.
"Call with my Lithuanian friend @GLandsbergis. Lithuania stands by Ukraine resolutely. More military and humanitarian support is on its way to Ukraine. We both agree that the EU must adopt the most painful sanctions against Russia to stop Putin's war against the Ukrainian people," Kuleba tweeted.
"Call with Singapore's FM @VivianBala. Singapore stands in solidarity with Ukraine as we defend ourselves from the ongoing Russian invasion. Grateful for Singapore's humanitarian assistance and urge Singapore to join the global economic pressure on Russia to stop Putin's war," he wrote in a tweet.
