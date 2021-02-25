Boeing planned to replace 777 engine covers before failures - WSJ

-
ALSO READ
Outlook for airlines deteriorating in 202: Global Industry body
American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of Covid-19 pandemic
Vistara commences non-stop flights on Delhi-Frankfurt route
Budget airline SpiceJet to add 20 new domestic flights from February
IndiGo to start flights connecting Durgapur with three cities from April 22
-
(Reuters) - Boeing Co was planning to replace engine covers on its 777 jets months before a pair of recent serious failures, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an internal Federal Aviation Administration document.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday ordered immediate inspections of 777s with Pratt & Whitney
The planemaker and the FAA had been discussing potential fixes for about two years, following an earlier incident in 2018, according to the Journal.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Although immediate attention has focused on the engine's manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney, Reuters has reported that its cowling, or casing, is manufactured by Boeing.
Boeing has declined to comment on its manufacturing role and referred questions on the part to U.S. air accident investigators.
The inspections affect older 777s fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines. Newer models, mainly powered by rival General Electric, are not affected.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Jane Merriman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU