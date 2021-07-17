Brazilian president remains hospitalized in Sao Paulo as health improves

-
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remained hospitalized on Friday in Sao Paulo as he undergoes treatment for intestinal obstruction, with no plan for hospital discharge.
"The president is well and is progressing satisfactorily, with no change in medical conduct. The president is not expected to be discharged from the hospital yet," said a medical report released by the private hospital Vila Nova Star.
Bolsonaro, 66, complained of having hiccups for more than 10 days and was hospitalized early Wednesday morning at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia.
Antonio Macedo, the president's personal gastric surgeon, ordered the transfer to the Vila Nova Star hospital on Wednesday to evaluate whether he needed surgery, which has been ruled out for the moment.
Since a stabbing attack in September 2018 during an election rally as a presidential candidate, Bolsonaro has had six surgeries, four of them linked to the wounds he received.Meanwhile, Government Secretary Luiz Eduardo Ramos reported on Twitter, "The president is well, back to work and conversing by videoconference.
