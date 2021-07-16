US urges all parties in Afghan conflict to reach negotiated settlement

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
US to support diplomatic solution to achieve Afghan political settlement
Biden committed to bringing responsible end to Afghan conflict: White House
Troop withdrawal: US will maintain its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan
Over 100 Taliban terrorists killed in clashes with Afghanistan forces
-
Arguing that "peaceful and stable" Afghanistan is in the interest of all of its neighbouring countries in the region, the United States on Thursday urged all parties involved in the Afghan conflict to reach a negotiated political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.
When asked whether the United States encouraged India to engage in talks with the Taliban, the US State Department said Washington continues to galvanise and support the diplomatic process toward peace in Afghanistan.
"A peaceful, stable Afghanistan is in the interest of all of Afghanistan's neighbours and countries in the region. Regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process are important for enduring peace," a state department spokesperson told ANI.
"We continue to do all we can to galvanize and support the diplomatic process toward peace. Together with the international community, we urge all parties to reach a negotiated political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," the spokesperson added.
In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.
Last week, the Afghanistan government had said that the fall of key dry ports has disrupted exports and imports, imposing negative impacts on the country's economic activities.
Recently, the Taliban claimed they have captured the main border crossing with Pakistan, in southern Kandahar province. As the Taliban advances and take control of more and more territory, Pakistan has been accused to provide support to support.
On Thursday, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh alleged that Pakistan is giving air support to the Taliban and threatened to hit back if Afghan forces try to retake the Spin Boldak border area.
The US state department spokesperson did not comment on Saleh's allegations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU