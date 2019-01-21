Brexit Plan B: What's next for Britain as UK lawmakers reject May's deal

British unveils her "Plan B" to parliament on Monday after MPs shredded her EU divorce deal, deepening the political gridlock 10 weeks from departure day.

Britain will leave the on March 29 without a deal unless MPs can force a delay or get their act together in time and come up with an alternative plan that is also happy with.

The world's fifth-biggest economy could lose preferential access to its largest export market overnight, affecting every sector, leading to rising costs and disruption at British ports.

and have spent the best part of two years working on a divorce agreement but MPs in parliament's lower comprehensively rejected it on Tuesday.

May's government then survived a confidence vote on Wednesday and set about talks with figures from rival parties.

But the main stayed away, saying a "no-deal" departure must be ruled out first -- something May says is impossible.

May spoke to Dutch and German on Thursday, and to EU leaders and by telephone Friday to discuss where to go next on

EU chiefs have so far ruled out renegotiating the agreement, but have signalled they could postpone the withdrawal if May changes her "red lines" on leaving the EU's customs union and blocking free movement of citizens.