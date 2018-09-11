Brexit plan can protect jobs, says May's spokesman after JLR's warning

JUST IN
'No deal' Brexit could cost 60 mn pounds a day, warns Tata Motors' JLR
Ralf Speth told a conference in Birmingham that JLR could lose jobs if we do not get the right Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans include specific proposals to protect jobs in industries using so-called "just-in-time" supply chains, her spokesman said after the boss of Jaguar Land Rover warned of possible job losses.

Ralf Speth told a conference in Birmingham, central England, on Tuesday that JLR had lost a thousand jobs as a result of diesel policy "and those numbers will be counted in the tens of thousands if we do not get the right Brexit deal".

May's spokesman told reporters: "The Chequers plan includes specific proposals to protect jobs in industries like the car industry that depend on just-in-time supply chains."

He said May's proposals for a common rule book would "help ensure frictionless trade with the EU and would see our car sector to continue to flourish".
