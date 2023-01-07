JUST IN
Explained: Is China sharing enough Covid-19 pandemic information?
Business Standard

BSF arrests Bangladesh national near Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar

Border Security Force troops have arrested a Bangladesh national in Punjab's Amritsar district, who "inadvertently" reached near the border but nothing objectionable was recovered from his possession

Topics
BSF | Pakistan  | Punjab

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

BSF
Photo: ANI Twitter

Border Security Force (BSF) troops have arrested a Bangladesh national in Punjab's Amritsar district, who "inadvertently" reached near the India-Pakistan border but nothing objectionable was recovered from his possession.

On January 5 during late night hours, the BSF troops deployed in depth area near Roranwala Khurd village noticed the movement of a civilian approaching from own side towards border fence, the BSF said in a statement on Friday.

The troops stopped the individual and on enquiring it was found that person is a Bangladesh national.

Further, during questioning the individual revealed his name as Mahmud Alam Tulu, 62, of Madaripur, who had come to India for further travelling to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagha border.

He was in possession of Bangladesh passport with six months visa to travel in India, but not having the visa to travel to Pakistan. He also revealed that he is married and his family resides in Pakistan.

During questioning, it was revealed that he reached near the border "inadvertently". Nothing objectionable was recovered from him, added the statement.

--IANS

vg/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on BSF

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 06:52 IST

