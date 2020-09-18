Canada extends deal to keep US border closed till Oct 21 due to Covid-19

-
Canada is extending the agreement to keep the US border closed to non-essential travel to October 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday they will continue to base the decision on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.
The restrictions were announced on March 18 and have been extended each month since.
Many Canadians fear a reopening. The US has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world.
Canada is seeing an uptick in cases in recent weeks. Canada largest province, Ontario, reported 401 new cases on Friday.
Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada's food supply comes from or via the US.
Americans who are returning to the US and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.
