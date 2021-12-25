Papua New Guinea stuck by 5.0 magnitude earthquake, no casualty reported

A 5.0 magnitude was registered on Friday in the central part of Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 21:34 GMT, 66 kilometers (over 41 miles) west of the town of Tari. The epicenter of the was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the

Papua New Guinea is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)