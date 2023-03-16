Canada to deport 700 Indian students who produced fake docs for admissions

-
In a first, Canadian authorities have asked more than 700 students of Indian origin to return to India for securing admissions using forged documents, Mint has reported. Several media reports have said that these students were involved in generating fake admission offer letters to enter Canada.
The matter gained traction when the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) began its investigation as these students applied for permanent residence after completing their studies. According to reports quoted by Mint, a total of 700 Indian students had applied for study visas using Education Migration Services in Jalandhar. The visa service agency was run by Brijesh Mishra. He used to charge around Rs 16 lakh for arranging admissions to Canada. This included the tution fees for the institute.
The students who applied with Mishra's assistance and went to Canada in 2018-19 have come under the radar of the Canadian authorities.
The inconsistencies with fake documents came to light when students applied for permanent residence (PR) in Canada. The investigation surrounding the documents proved them to be fake. Significantly, these are the very documents that were used at the time of the visa application.
The report added that the whole matter could not have become known had these students not applied for PR. The authority said that most of these students had already completed their education and gained work experience.
First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 16:35 IST
