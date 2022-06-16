Canada to provide further military aid for Ukraine, says defence minister

-
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand has announced that Canada will provide Ukraine with 10 replacement barrels to enable the sustainment of M777 howitzer artillery guns.
In a news release, the defence minister said this military aid, valued at approximately 9 million Canadian dollars ($7.2 million), complements Canada's previous donation of M777 howitzers, over 20,000 rounds of compatible artillery ammunition, and the Canadian Armed Forces' training of Ukrainian Forces in the use of this equipment.
Anand made the announcement during her participation in the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting after discussing with Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov during a bilateral meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the news release, this military assistance expands on the military aid that Canada has pledged to Ukraine since February 2022, which includes the contribution of M777s from Canadian Armed Forces stocks and commitment to financing over 20,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition sourced from the US.
The purchase of 10 immediately-available replacement barrels will ensure that the M777 howitzers maintain their distance range and accuracy, as worn barrels require regular replacement, the release said.
Since February 2022, Canada has committed 274 million Canadian dollars ($219 million) in military assistance to Ukraine.
