Canada will deploy officers to NATO headquarters in Latvia: PM Trudeau

-
-
Canada will deploy a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)'s Multinational Division North Headquarters based in Adazi of Latvia, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.
According to a news release posted on the prime minister's website, Trudeau made the announcement after meeting with Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins during the latter's visit to Canada from May 10 to 12, Xinhua news agency reported.
Both leaders stressed the importance of coordination among members of the NATO and discussed ways to further strengthen the Organization's deterrence and defence measures in Eastern Europe, particularly in the Baltic region.
They also expressed their shared support for Finland joining the NATO Alliance, the release said.
Canada currently has approximately 700 Canadian Armed Forces personnel leading NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in Latvia as part of Operation REASSURANCE.
Created in March 2019, NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters performs several vital roles, including support for the defence planning of Baltic nations, and the coordination of regional military activities, such as the activities of enhanced Forward Presence forces, according the release.
--IANS
int/shs
