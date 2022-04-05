Canadian consumer expectations for inflation reach record levels: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Canada's Trudeau in speech to parliament says trucker protest 'has to stop'
Covid-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, United States
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end truckers' bridge blockade
Covid-19: Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Canada: Truckers end US border blockade, siege in Ottawa goes on
-
The Bank of Canada has revealed the result of the first-quarter survey, indicating that Canadian consumer expectations for one year and two years from now continued to increase and reached record high levels.
According to the online survey conducted by the central bank on Monday, one-year-ahead inflation rate expectations reached 5.07 per cent and two-year-ahead inflation rate expectations 4.62 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.
Survey respondents expressed the belief that three main issues were making inflation harder to control: supply chain issues, the persistence of the pandemic and high government spending.
Most expected supply chain issues to persist for at least one to two years. Respondents also suggested that prices would likely not decline even after supply chain issues are resolved because businesses need to restore their profit margins.
Increases in near-term inflation expectations, however, were not feeding into those for the longer term, according to the survey.
Consumers' long-term expectations remained relatively stable and below their pre-pandemic level with five-year-ahead inflation rate expectations staying at 3.23 per cent.
This suggests that inflation expectations are well anchored. Survey respondents generally felt that once the pandemic ends and supply issues fade, the Bank of Canada will be able to achieve its inflation target.
Although workers anticipated significant price increases in the near term, they believed their wages would increase only modestly. This was a source of dissatisfaction for them, the survey revealed.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU