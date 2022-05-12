Tibet Airlines' flight in China veers off runway, over 40 injured

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
China tightens travel restrictions in Tibet ahead of Olympics: Report
US Congress report says China 'systematically' denied access to Tibet
US broadcaster urged to include China's oppression in Tibet in coverage
Tibet: Nehru did what he thought was best for India, says Penpa Tsering
-
Over 40 people were injured when a passenger plane of China's Tibet Airlines with 122 people onboard veered off the runway and caught fire while taking off in the country's southwest Chongqing city on Thursday.
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight from Chongqing to Nyingchi in the Tibet Autonomous Region have been safely evacuated, Tibet Airlines said.
Over 40 people who sustained minor injuries have been hospitalised, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.
Video footage posted by China Central Television (CCTV) showed flames and billowing black smoke from the fuselage of the Tibet Airlines plane on the tarmac at Chongqing Jiangbei international airport, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.
People could be seen running from the plane after escaping via an evacuation slide at the rear door.
CCTV said the fire had been extinguished and the runway closed.
The aircraft was about to depart for Nyingchi in Tibet when the fire started.
The airline has said that the accident is under investigation.
This is the second incident involving a passenger plane in China in recent weeks.
On March 12, a Boeing 737 aircraft from Kunming to Guangzhou had crashed in Tengxian county of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. All the 132 people on board, including nine crew members, were killed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU