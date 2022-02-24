Canadian PM declares end of 10-day state of emergency invoked on Feb 14

Canadian Prime Minister has declared to end a state of emergency invoked on February 14.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Trudeau made the announcement to end the use of the Emergencies Act which was passed by the House of Commons.

"Immediate emergency situation is over," he said, stressing that the decision was made after careful consideration, Xinhua news agency reported.

The provincial government of Ontario is also expected to lift the state of emergency soon.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)