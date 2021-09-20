Cathay Pacific lowers Q4 capacity forecast as travel restrictions linger

-
ALSO READ
US condemns conviction of seven pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, nine others sentenced to prison
China to sentence 7 Hong Kong democracy advocates involved in protests
Covid-19: Hong Kong suspends flights connecting India from Apr 20 to May 3
Delayed by coronavirus, Hong Kong's legislative elections set for Dec 2021
-
(Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday it had lowered its passenger capacity forecast for the remainder of the year to 13% of pre-COVID levels, down from an earlier 30% target for the fourth quarter as travel restrictions linger.
The airline said it continued to target cash burn of less than HK$1 billion ($130 million) a month for the rest of the year.
($1 = 7.7875 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU