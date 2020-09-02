China coronavirus update: 26 Covid-19 patients discharged in mainland

JUST IN
IANS  |  Beijing 

Photo: Shutterstock

The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 26 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

 

 

There were 198 patients still being treated, including three in severe conditions, the commission said, Xinhua reported.

 

Altogether 80,234 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Tuesday, the report said.

 

As of Tuesday, a total of 85,066 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 07:44 IST

