UAE coronavirus update: 574 new Covid-19 cases reported; 70,805 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced 574 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 70,805.
At the same time, 560 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 61,491, UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said, Xinhua reported.
It has reported no deaths from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, with nationwide death toll standing at 384.
The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.
It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colours of China's national flag to show its solidarity with China.
--IANS
pgh/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
