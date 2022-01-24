China Evergrande shares jump after it names state firm official to board

-
ALSO READ
Evergrande Group's trading halted in Hong Kong as debt test looms
Evergrande's founder amassed billions in dividends before crisis
How to tell if the Evergrande crisis is spilling beyond China
China steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property projects
Evergrande's $1.7 bn Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer withdraws
-
Shares of China Evergrande Group jumped more than 13% on Monday, a day after the embattled developer said it would appoint an official from a unit of state asset manager China Cinda Asset Management to its board.
Evergrande's assets are expected to be taken over by state-owned firms in a restructuring led by the Guangdong provincial government, where the developer is based, and the appointment could signal the restructuring is moving forward.
Shares of the developer also drew support from a Friday report by Financial intelligence provider REDD that said the provincial government was aiming to release a framework debt restructuring plan for Evergrande by March.
It plans to separate the company's offshore assets and sell them to pay off foreign debt, in a boost to foreign lenders' hopes of recouping some funds, the report added.
Evergrande is the world's most-indebted property company with more than $300 billion in liabilities, including nearly $20 billion of international bonds all deemed to be in default after a run of missed payments late last year.
The developer said on Sunday it would appoint two new board members, including non-executive director Liang Senlin, chairman of China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited, a unit of one of the country's four biggest state asset managers.
Evergrande set up a risk management committee last month mostly comprising senior officials from state entities including China Cinda Asset Management.
The other new director is Siu Shawn, chairman of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited . The company said in October it would prioritise the growth of its nascent EV business over its troubled core real estate operations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU