China expresses serious concerns on India banning 54 Chinese apps

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday expressed serious concerns regarding India's ban of Chinese apps over security reasons, adding that it hopes India would treat all foreign investors, including Chinese firms, in a transparent, fair and non-discriminatory manner.
"We hope India can take concrete measures to maintain the sound development momentum of bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Gao Feng, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.
India has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese, government sources told Reuters.
