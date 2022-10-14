JUST IN
Joe Biden's old tactics are botching the dream of made-in-America EVs
Core US inflation rises to 40-year high in Sept, securing big Fed hike
Oil prices rise on tight supplies, as IEA warns of global recession
Gold treads water as traders await direction from US inflation data
Growth in India, China, Indonesia will be less affected: S&P Global Ratings
New Zealand's annual food price increase remains at 13-year high
Oil prices lose ground as market jittery over demand risks
Aluminium heads for more supply chaos as Joe Biden weighs Russia ban
UK wants stronger trading relationship with India, says FM Cleverly
EU ministers discuss joint gas purchases, electricity market reform
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
UN chief Guterres seeks early-warning coverage for global climate disasters
Business Standard

China halting cash drainage for Party Congress; may boost market sentiment

The cash cushion could boost market sentiment dented by Beijing's adherence to its Covid Zero policy and the crippling slump in the housing market

Topics
China | Xi Jinping | Top 10 headlines

Bloomberg 

China President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Bloomberg)
China President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Bloomberg)

China may refrain from draining cash via medium term loans for the first time in three months as authorities seek to boost market confidence during the Communist Party’s twice-a-decade leadership congress next week.

Six out of eight economists and analysts in a Bloomberg survey expect the People’s Bank of China to offer at least 500 billion yuan ($69 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility on Monday, as half a trillion yuan of policy loans mature this month. That’s after a withdrawal of 200 billion each in the last two months.

The cash cushion could boost market sentiment dented by Beijing’s adherence to its Covid Zero policy and the crippling slump in the housing market, just as President Xi Jinping is set to secure a third term in power. It could also smoothen out the increased demand for liquidity for tax payments and local government bond issuance.

chart

“The liquidity gap is large as the tax payment amount is typically higher in October while the local governments are required to finish the additional special bond sales,” said Xing Zhaopeng, a senior strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, who expects China to fully roll over the maturing MLF.

The PBOC could be motivated to keep cash levels ample after the demand for loans recovered more than expected in September, signaling that the stimulus is trickling through into the real economy. Local government bond issuance that’s been muted since July could pick up this month amid an infrastructure push. The State Council had urged local authorities to use up more than 500 billion yuan in existing special bond ceiling limits by the end of October.

The PBOC may still need to tread cautiously on further easing. China’s unexpected rate cut in August triggered the yuan’s slide, which gathered pace on bets for aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes, and prompted the PBOC to announce a number of measures to slow the currency’s losses. MLF rate is forecast to be left unchanged at 2.75% this month, according to all but one of the 15 economists who responded to the survey.

Aside from smoothing out liquidity via open market operations and MLF, there’s low probability of a reduction in the amount of cash banks need to hold in reserve as it can add to the depreciation pressure on the yuan, said Shuang Ding, Greater China & North Asia chief economist at Standard Chartered Bank Plc.

However, some expect the PBOC to prioritize growth, especially after it indicated that a more market-driven approach to managing the yuan has allowed greater independence in its monetary policy.

The central bank may cut its reserve requirement ratio by 25 basis points in the remaining year, Citigroup Inc. economists led by Xiangrong Yu wrote in a note. “The PBOC will not shy away from a rate cut, if necessary, but it would be data-dependent and more likely focused on the long tenor,” they wrote in a note this week.

chart

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 07:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.