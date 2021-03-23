China in $1.5-billion swap deal as Sri Lanka seeks to shun IMF

signed a agreement with as the South Asian nation looks to reduce reliance on the Monetary Fund before $3.7 billion of foreign debt matures this year.



The Central Bank of is entitled to a 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) swap facility from the People’s Bank of China, Sri Lanka’s monetary authority said in a statement Monday. The agreement is valid for three years.



Faced with low foreign-exchange reserves and looming debt repayments, is getting closer to China, it’s biggest import partner. More than 22% of the island nation’s foreign purchases were from last year.