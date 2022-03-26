Germany's Covid-19 infections twice as high as official numbers: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Germany's 7-day Covid-19 incidence rises for fifth consecutive day
Germany's seven-day Covid incidence climbs to new record high
Naidu calls for sense of urgency in dealing with new surge in Covid cases
WHO Europe urges caution during holidays amid double coronavirus surge
2 to 4 mn Israelis to be infected with Covid amid Omicron spread: PM
-
Germany's actual daily Covid-19 infections were likely to be twice as high as the number of officially reported cases, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has said.
"The number of unreported cases is not known, but it can be assumed that the actual number of new infections is more than twice as high," Lauterbach said on Friday at a press conference.
"Unfortunately, it is not a good situation."
Reported infections remained near record figures as 296,498 cases were reported within 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The seven-day incidence per 100,000 residents slightly rose to a new record level of 1,756.4, Xinhua news agency reported.
Nevertheless, a high number of deaths, around 300 per day, and the "impending overload of the health care system are unacceptable," the German Health Minister said.
"We have come to a situation where we cannot simply wait."
Lauterbach defended the recent easing of nearly all Covid-19 measures in Germany, but urged the federal states to use their right to tighten measures again for particularly critical hotspots.
Unvaccinated people should get a jab as they could "hardly avoid infection at the moment." Although elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions were particularly at risk, nearly 90 per cent had not received a fourth vaccination dose.
As of Thursday, 75.9 per cent of Germany's population had been fully vaccinated, with at least 48.6 million booster shots administered, according to official figures. However, 19.5 million people in the country remain unvaccinated.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU